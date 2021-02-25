EUR/JPY to advance considerably towards the 132.55 mark – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY has surged sharply higher again and analysts at Credit Suisse stay bullish for the 130.13/16 “measured triangle objective” and now they think higher to 132.55.
Key quotes
“EUR/JPY has surged higher again for a move with ease above the ‘measured base objective’ and 61.8% retracement of the 2018/2020 bear trend at 128.67/70, leaving the market on course for its “measured triangle objective” at 130.13/16.”
“Although a fresh pause should be allowed at 130.13/16, we see no reason not to look for this to be cleared also to open the door to a move to 131.26 next and then 132.55 – the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 bear trend. With the key September 2018 high not far above at 133.13, we would then look for a more important cap here and consolidation.”
“Support moves to 128.76 initially, then 128.39, below which can ease the immediate upside bias for a fall back to 128.08, but with a cluster of supports at 127.77/50 then ideally holding any further weakness.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD has risen above 1.22, hitting the highest since mid-January. The US Fed's commitment to easing has boosted the market mood and the safe-haven dollar is down despite higher US yields. A big bulk of US data including GDP awaits traders.
AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data
The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday.
Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback
NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.