EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Recovery could extend to the mid-121.00s near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY continues to rebound from recent lows in the 120.30 region and it is now flirting with fresh tops in the 121.00 neighbourhood.
  • The next target on the upside emerges at the mid-121.00s, where sit October’s peaks. Further north is located the critical 200-day SMA just above 122.00 the figure.
  • On the other hand, the 120.30 region is expected to hold occasional bearish attempts. This area of contention is reinforced by the 21-day SMA at 120.12 ahead of the 100-day SMA at 119.65.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.02
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 120.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.08
Daily SMA50 118.88
Daily SMA100 119.67
Daily SMA200 122.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.95
Previous Daily Low 120.35
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.28
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data

EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors

USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors

Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines

Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines

Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.

Gold News

USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues

USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues

USD/CNH pair fell to 7.02582 a few minutes ago. That was the lowest level since Aug. 14. The daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The pair looks set to test the 100-day average for first since early May.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures