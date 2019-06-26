EUR/JPY technical analysis: Only a run above 38.2% retracement at 123.10 will rattle the bears

Following a rally in the greenback, EUR/JPY has been pushed back above the 20 and 50 4-hour moving averages through 121.90. However, while below the wider 21-week moving average close to the 124 handle, and May highs trendline resistance keeps the bulls in check. Only a run above 38.2% retracement at 123.10 will rattle the bears. Price can continue lower towards 119.91 as being a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement ahead of 117.80s and flash crash lows. On a break of the 21-week moving average at 123.75, bulls will look towards as being the 125.52 78.6% retracement ahead of the 200-day ma at 126.17.

