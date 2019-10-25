EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Looks consolidative below 121.50 in the near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is now extending the sideline trading below recent tops in the 121.50 region on the back of alternating risk appetite trends.
  • Further buying impulse should meet the next relevant hurdle at recent tops in the mid-121.00s ahead of the more relevant 200-day SMA at 122.18.
  • The resumption of the selling bias should meet decent contention at late September peaks in the 120.00 neighbourhood. This area of support is reinforced by the proximity of the 100-day SMA at 119.73.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.76
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 120.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.11
Daily SMA50 118.53
Daily SMA100 119.76
Daily SMA200 122.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.39
Previous Daily Low 120.42
Previous Weekly High 121.36
Previous Weekly Low 119.12
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.16

 

 

