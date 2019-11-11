EUR/JPY technical analysis: Euro easing from daily highs, trading sub-120.45 level

EUR/JPY is losing steam nearing the 120.00 handle.

The level to beat for bears is the 120.15 support.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in October the cross had a bull run to the 121.00 figure. The market has entered a consolidation since then.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

On the four-hour chart, the spot is losing some steam below its 50 and 100 SMAs. A break below 120.15 can drive the cross towards 119.80 in the medium term.

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

The market is trading below downward sloping 100/200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 120.45, 120.65 and 120.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels