EUR/JPY technical analysis: Euro easing from daily highs, trading sub-120.45 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is losing steam nearing the 120.00 handle. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.15 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in October the cross had a bull run to the 121.00 figure. The market has entered a consolidation since then.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the spot is losing some steam below its 50 and 100 SMAs. A break below 120.15 can drive the cross towards 119.80 in the medium term.
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below downward sloping 100/200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 120.45, 120.65 and 120.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.33
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 120.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.68
Daily SMA50 119.2
Daily SMA100 119.62
Daily SMA200 122
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.88
Previous Daily Low 120.2
Previous Weekly High 121.31
Previous Weekly Low 120.14
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.44

 

 

