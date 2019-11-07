EUR/JPY technical analysis: Euro easing from daily highs, trading near 120.70 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is erasing parts of the intraday advance. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.70 support. 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in October the market had a bull rally to the 121.00 handle where the spot is now consolidating. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the market is trading below its 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting weakening a bullish bias in the medium term. The spot is trapped in a range and the bulls would need to overcome the 121.28 and 121.53 resistance on a daily closing basis to resume the bull rally. 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is easing from the daily highs now trading near the 120.70 level. The market has room to decline towards the 120.45 and 120.27 support levels in the short term. Further down lie the 119.80 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.68
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 120.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.55
Daily SMA50 119.07
Daily SMA100 119.65
Daily SMA200 122.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.98
Previous Daily Low 120.46
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.28
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY advances to highest level since May near 109.50

USD/JPY advances to highest level since May near 109.50

The USD/JPY started the day below the 109 handle on Thursday and spent the Asian session in a calm manner but rose sharply during the European trading hours after China's Commerce Ministry said that the United States and China have agreed to roll back tariffs.

USD/JPY News

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures