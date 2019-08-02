EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Deeper pullback could see 108.23 re-tested

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is navigating in fresh 2019 lows in the 118.60 region following a strong pick up in the demand ofr the Japanese safe haven post-new tariffs.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the next relevant support at February 2017 low at 118.23 ahead of 2017 low at 114.85 (April 17).
  • While below recent tops at 121.38, the cross is expected to remain under heavy downside pressure.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.6
Today Daily Change 68
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 118.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.15
Daily SMA50 121.67
Daily SMA100 123.18
Daily SMA200 124.86
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.72
Previous Daily Low 118.92
Previous Weekly High 121.38
Previous Weekly Low 120.04
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

