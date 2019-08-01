EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Daily gains limited by the 10-day SMA near 120.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is trading mostly flat in the second half of the week, with clear support in the 120.40 region for the time being.
  • Interim resistance emerges at the 10-day SMA at 120.82 ahead of weekly tops in the 121.40 region. The cross should mitigate downside pressuer on a surpass of the key 55-day SMA at 121.80.
  • The negative view on the cross is also reinforced by the short-term resistance line just below 122.00 the figure.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.45
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 120.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.29
Daily SMA50 121.74
Daily SMA100 123.25
Daily SMA200 124.9
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.2
Previous Daily Low 120.34
Previous Weekly High 121.38
Previous Weekly Low 120.04
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 121
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

