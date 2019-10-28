EUR/JPY technical analysis: Buyers lurk around 23.6% Fibo. amid bullish RSI divergence

- EUR/JPY refrains from declining below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside.
- Buyers await noticeable recovery to cheer bullish RSI divergence on the H4 chart.
With the bullish RSI divergence on the four-hour chart (H4), EUR/JPY seesaws around 120.50 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session.
The quote repeatedly bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current month’s upside, which in turn portrays a bullish divergence considering the lower low formation of the price and a higher figure of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).
As a result, buyers await strong recovery, maybe beyond the latest top near 120.80, to target the monthly top close to 121.50.
On the contrary, the pair’s sustained declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 120.40 makes it vulnerable to revisit 120.00.
However, 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 119.00 could restrict the quote’s further south-run, if not then 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 118.74 and late-September high surrounding 118.50 becomes the key for sellers to watch.
EUR/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.49
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|120.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.23
|Daily SMA50
|118.58
|Daily SMA100
|119.74
|Daily SMA200
|122.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.81
|Previous Daily Low
|120.34
|Previous Weekly High
|121.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.34
|Previous Monthly High
|120.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|115.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk aversion plays against the shared currency
The American dollar has advanced slowly but steadily throughout the past week, ending it with gains against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed Friday at 1.1079, in spite US data released at the end of the week didn’t back the greenback.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid calls of EU granting 3-month Brexit extension
With rising calls of the EU’s readiness to announce a three-month Brexit extension, the GBP/USD pair stops recent downside while taking the bids to 1.2825 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY bulls holding fort in the 108.80 crucial territory
USD/JPY is sitting ready for a busy week ahead having ranged between 108.50 and 108.77 last Friday's close. The major pair has been confined to familiar ranges soaking up the monumental risks in geopolitics.
Gold pulls back to sub-$1505 area as risk aversion stalls
With the latest macro supporting market’s risk sentiment, Gold prices decline to $1,503 amid Asian session on Monday. Key Brexit developments, Fed meeting and the US jobs report will be in the spotlight.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.