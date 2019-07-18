EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bears await break of 120.80/78 to aim for January low

- EUR/JPY buyers lurk around June month low amid nearly oversold RSI.
- Break of key support can drag prices to sub-120.00 region.
With the failure to slip beneath 120.80/78 support-zone, the EUR/JPY pair trades near 121.00 during early Friday.
Given the nearly oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and the quote’s U-turn from June month low, prices are likely to witness a pullback towards early-month low close to 131.30 while 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of November 2018 to January 2019 drop, at 121.51, could be on buyers’ radar then after.
Should prices manage to clear 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) around 121.83 and 122.07 respectively could return to the chart.
Alternatively, bears await a sustained break of 120.80/78 support-zone, comprising June month low, to aim for January’s flash crash bottom surrounding 118.85. However, 120.00 round-figure might offer an intermediate halt during the slump.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 121.78
- R2 121.65
- R1 121.4
- PP 121.28
-
- S1 121.03
- S2 120.9
- S3 120.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
