EUR/JPY has gapped to the downside in the open of the week on risk-off news and has broken below the 21-daily moving average and the 200-daily moving average, falling out of the short-term consolidation in the 119.49/120.06 resistance area, made up of the July low, August 6th and 13 highs, 55-day moving average and six-month resistance line. Support below the 117.55/52 August 12 and September 12 lows come in at the 116.58/115.87 area.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.