EUR/JPY supported above 5-DMA, despite risk-aversion

EUR/JPY supported above 5-DMA, despite risk-aversionBy Dhwani Mehta
The EUR/JPY cross remains on the offers amid broad yen strength, as risk-off remains in full swings, following reports of the North Korean missiles launch.
EUR/JPY fails to hold above 121 handle
The EUR/JPY pair now drops -0.35% to trade at 120.76, hovering with a striking distance of 120.68 struck last hour. The cross remains heavy as weakness seen in both the EUR/USD and USD/JPY pair in response to risk-averse market condition, with investors looking to protect their capital.
Also, resurgent US dollar demand across the board fuels renewed selling pressure behind EUR/USD, eventually collaborating to the downside in EUR/JPY. Looking ahead, the spot eyes the Eurozone retail PMI and Sentix investor confidence data to lift the sentiment around the EUR.
EUR/JPY: Technical Levels
Higher side: 121.03/19 (50-DMA/ daily high), 121.40/50 (Classic R3/ psychological levels)
Lower side: 120.58/47 (5-DMA/ Classic R3), 120/119.96 (zero figure/ Mar 3 low)
-
- R3 121.57
- R2 121.37
- R1 121.13
- PP 120.93
-
- S1 120.68
- S2 120.48
- S3 120.24