EUR/JPY supported above 5-DMA, despite risk-aversion

By Dhwani Mehta

The EUR/JPY cross remains on the offers amid broad yen strength, as risk-off remains in full swings, following reports of the North Korean missiles launch.

EUR/JPY fails to hold above 121 handle

The EUR/JPY pair now drops -0.35% to trade at 120.76, hovering with a striking distance of 120.68 struck last hour. The cross remains heavy as weakness seen in both the EUR/USD and USD/JPY pair in response to risk-averse market condition, with investors looking to protect their capital.

Also, resurgent US dollar demand across the board fuels renewed selling pressure behind EUR/USD, eventually collaborating to the downside in EUR/JPY. Looking ahead, the spot eyes the Eurozone retail PMI and Sentix investor confidence data to lift the sentiment around the EUR.

EUR/JPY: Technical Levels

Higher side: 121.03/19 (50-DMA/ daily high), 121.40/50 (Classic R3/ psychological levels)

Lower side: 120.58/47 (5-DMA/ Classic R3), 120/119.96 (zero figure/ Mar 3 low)

    1. R3 121.57
    2. R2 121.37
    3. R1 121.13
  2. PP 120.93
    1. S1 120.68
    2. S2 120.48
    3. S3 120.24

 