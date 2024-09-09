EUR/JPY sticks to modest recovery gains amid notable JPY supply, remains below mid-158.00s

- EUR/JPY gains some positive traction on Monday amid the emergence of some JPY selling.
- A downward revision of Japan’s Q2 GDP growth might complicate BoJ’s plan to raise rates.
- A combination of factors weighs on the Euro and caps any meaningful upside for the cross.
The EUR/JPY cross stages a goodish recovery from the 157.40-157.35 region, or over a one-month low touched on the first day of a new week and reverses a part of Friday's losses. Spot prices climb to a fresh daily peak during the early European session and currently trade just below mid-158.00s amid a broad-based Japanese Yen (JPY) weakness.
Official data published earlier today showed that Japan's economy grew at a slightly slower pace, by an annualized 2.9% in the April-June quarter as compared to a 3.1% rise in the preliminary estimate. This comes on top of sluggish consumer spending growth in July, which might complicate the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) plans to hike interest rates further in the coming months. Apart from this, a stable performance around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven JPY and acting as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross.
That said, an unexpected rise in Japan's real wages for the second straight month in July keeps the door open for another BoJ rate hike in 2024. Moreover, the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated last week that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices perform as expected. Apart from this, renewed worries about a US economic downturn, along with persistent geopolitical tensions, should limit losses for the JPY and cap the EUR/JPY cross amid some follow-through selling around the shared currency.
Growing acceptance that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates again in September in the wake of declining inflation in the Eurozone and a modest US Dollar (USD) strength turn out to be key factors weighing on the Euro. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before confirming that the EUR/JPY cross has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product Annualized
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Japan’s Cabinet Office on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Japan during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Japan’s economic activity. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Sun Sep 08, 2024 23:50
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 2.9%
Consensus: 3.2%
Previous: 3.1%
Source: Japanese Cabinet Office
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
