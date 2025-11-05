TRENDING:
EUR/JPY steadies as risk aversion supports Yen, Euro faces mixed data

  • Risk aversion, fueled by sharp global equity sell-offs, supported the Japanese Yen.
  • Mixed Eurozone data limits the appeal of the common currency.
  • The BoJ’s cautious Minutes limit the JPY upside despite official warnings about excessive weakness.
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY stabilizes around 176.50 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.10% for the day, after hitting a two-week low at 175.70 earlier in the day. The pair dipped amid broad risk-off sentiment, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets such as the Japanese Yen (JPY) at the expense of higher-yielding currencies.

Global equity markets are under heavy pressure, driven by concerns over economic growth and US trade policy. This cautious tone is boosting demand for the JPY as a safe haven, limiting the Euro’s (EUR) ability to benefit from slightly stronger-than-expected economic data.

Data released on Wednesday showed that activity in the services sector accelerated in both the Eurozone and Germany. The Eurozone’s HCOB Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53 in October from 51.3 the previous month, surpassing the preliminary estimate of 52.6. In Germany, the index climbed to 54.6, marking its highest level in over a year. However, the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) declined by 0.1% MoM and 0.2% YoY, highlighting weak inflationary pressures and weighing on the common currency.

In Japan, the Minutes of the October meeting of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) confirmed the board’s cautious stance on further policy tightening, as several members warned that additional rate hikes could threaten an economy already under pressure from US tariffs. Meanwhile, Japan’s top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, warned that the recent Japanese Yen moves deviate from fundamentals, hinting at possible interventions as the USD/JPY pair trades near levels that triggered BoJ action in 2022 and 2024.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.08%-0.14%0.05%0.27%0.12%0.10%-0.07%
EUR0.08%-0.07%0.12%0.35%0.20%0.20%-0.00%
GBP0.14%0.07%0.20%0.40%0.25%0.24%0.06%
JPY-0.05%-0.12%-0.20%0.22%0.07%0.05%-0.13%
CAD-0.27%-0.35%-0.40%-0.22%-0.15%-0.17%-0.34%
AUD-0.12%-0.20%-0.25%-0.07%0.15%-0.02%-0.19%
NZD-0.10%-0.20%-0.24%-0.05%0.17%0.02%-0.18%
CHF0.07%0.00%-0.06%0.13%0.34%0.19%0.18%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
