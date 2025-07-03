EUR/JPY stands firm near YTD peak; bulls await breakout through 169.70-169.75 hurdle

EUR/JPY trades with a positive bias for the second straight day amid a weaker JPY.

A US-Vietnam trade deal boosts investors’ confidence and undermines the JPY.

BoJ rate hike bets should limit deeper JPY losses and cap the upside for the cross.

The EUR/JPY cross edges higher for the second consecutive day on Thursday and climbs back closer to a nearly one-year high touched earlier this week. Spot prices currently trade around the 169.70-169.75 area, up 0.10% for the day amid a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY).

A trade agreement between the US and Vietnam eased concerns over prolonged trade tensions, which, in turn, boosts investors' appetite for riskier assets. Apart from this, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) cautious approach to unwinding its long-standing ultra-loose policy undermines the JPY's safe-haven status. This, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross through the early European session.

The shared currency, on the other hand, struggles to lure buyers amid the European Central Bank's (ECB) relatively dovish tilt and a modest US Dollar (USD) strength. ECB policymakers reinforced that the central bank is nearing the end of its easing cycle, although further rate cuts cannot be ruled out. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to hawkish BoJ expectations.

BoJ Board Member Hajime Takata said on Thursday that the central bank is currently only pausing its policy rate hike cycle and it should continue to make a gear shift after a certain period of wait and see. This comes on top of signs of broadening inflation in Japan and leaves the door open for additional interest rate hikes by the BoJ, which should limit the JPY losses and cap the EUR/JPY cross.

Traders now look forward to the release of the final Services PMI prints from the Eurozone. The data, however, might do little to influence the EUR, warranting some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the EUR/JPY cross and positioning for an extension of the recent strong move up witnessed over the past month or so.