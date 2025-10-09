EUR/JPY trades at 177.32 on Thursday, down 0.10% on the day at the time of writing, after reaching a record high of 177.94 earlier in the day. The pair consolidates its recent gains after four bullish days.

The Euro (EUR) remains influenced by political developments in France. The outgoing interim Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Wednesday that he would present a proposal to President Emmanuel Macron to avoid dissolving parliament, easing fears of new elections. The Élysée announced later on Wednesday that Macron will appoint a new Prime Minister within “the next 48 hours.” These comments provided a brief respite for the single currency.

On the monetary front, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Meeting Accounts from September showed that policymakers felt no immediate pressure to adjust rates, while highlighting a highly uncertain economic outlook. Several Governing Council members noted that inflation risks remain balanced, with some seeing downside risks.

In Japan, Labor Cash Earnings rose by only 1.5% YoY in August, down from 4.1% in July and well below expectations of 2.6%. In real terms, wages fell 1.4%, marking the eighth consecutive monthly decline. These figures weaken expectations for a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

Sanae Takaichi’s victory as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) positions her to become Japan’s next Prime Minister. Markets view her pro-stimulus fiscal stance as a sign that the BoJ will likely maintain its accommodative policy for longer.

Overall, the combination of an expected dovish policy stance in Japan and relative political calm in France continues to support EUR/JPY near record highs, although profit-taking currently limits further upside momentum.