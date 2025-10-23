TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY softens below 1.1600 as the EU imposes new sanctions on Russia

  • EUR/JPY drifts lower to around 1.1590 in Thursday’s Asian session. 
  • EU agrees on fresh Russia sanctions over the Ukraine war. 
  • Analysts expect the BoJ will raise rates by early next year, though the timing remains uncertain.
EUR/JPY softens below 1.1600 as the EU imposes new sanctions on Russia
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/JPY cross loses ground to near 1.1590 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Euro (EUR) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after the European Union (EU) agreed to impose new sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. The preliminary reading of Eurozone Consumer Confidence for October is due later on Thursday.

The EU and the US on Wednesday imposed new sanctions against Russia, citing Moscow's lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine. The fresh sanctions were announced one day after plans for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were put on hold

The EU’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia might boost the JPY and create a headwind for the cross, as traders factor in potential economic headwinds for the Eurozone region and shift toward safer assets amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing a fresh economic stimulus package that is likely to exceed last year's $92 billion to help households tackle inflation. Traders expect expansionary fiscal policy and a looser Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy would undermine the JPY. 

According to the majority of economists polled by Reuters, nearly 60% expect the BoJ to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) this quarter. Nearly 96% of economists expect borrowing costs to increase at least 25 bps by the end of March.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD leaves behind a multi-day negative streak and manages to advance past the 1.1600 hurdle at the end of the NA session on Wednesday. The recovery in spot follows a slight pullback in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the US-China trade front and the lack of progress toward a deal to end the US government shutdown.

GBP/USD slips below 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to US data blackout

GBP/USD slips below 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to US data blackout

GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3340 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar draws support due to increased risk aversion as traders are expected to approach the United States inflation data due on Friday cautiously amid the ongoing government shutdown and resulting data blackout.

Gold defends 21-day SMA amid renewed geopolitical, trade tensions

Gold defends 21-day SMA amid renewed geopolitical, trade tensions

Gold battles $4,100, reversing the Asian dip to near $4,065 on Thursday. US Dollar finds fresh haven bids as geopolitics and trade headlines dent risk appetite. Gold buyers stay hopeful whilst above the 21-day SMA at $4,024, with daily RSI still bullish.

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

Washington’s gambit and the Oil market’s fury

Washington’s gambit and the Oil market’s fury

There are moments in geopolitics when words hit harder than missiles — and yesterday, Washington’s Treasury Department fired one straight into the bloodstream of global energy. Rosneft and Lukoil, the twin juggernauts that keep Russia’s oil heart pumping, are now sanctioned under U.S. law. 

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers