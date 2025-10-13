TRENDING:
EUR/JPY rises amid fading Yen demand on US-China trade optimism, Euro stability

  • EUR/JPY rises as Japanese Yen demand fades amid easing US-China trade tensions.
  • Calming comments from US President Donald Trump regarding disputes with China reduce fears of a full-blown trade war.
  • In Europe, the Euro remains supported despite lingering political uncertainty in France.
Ghiles Guezout

EUR/JPY trades around 176.20, up 0.25% for the day on Monday at the time of writing. The pair benefits from lower demand for safe-haven assets as investors welcome signs of relaxation between Washington and Beijing.

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday, "Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!" and added that his administration wants to “help China, not hurt it.” These remarks contrast with his Friday threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting November 1, which initially reignited fears of trade war escalation. Beijing responded by saying it would not hesitate to retaliate if those levies were implemented, but markets focused on Trump’s more conciliatory tone over the weekend.

In Japan, the prospect of expansionary fiscal policy under incoming Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, combined with the continuation of loose monetary policy, weighs on the Japanese Yen (JPY). The Komeito party’s withdrawal from the ruling coalition, however, adds political uncertainty and complicates the formation of a new government.

In Europe, the Euro remains supported by a relative easing of political tensions in France. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the reappointment of Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister, one week after his resignation, who named Roland Lescure as Finance and Economy Minister. Despite the fragile political backdrop, investors now believe that an early legislative election is unlikely, which slightly improves market sentiment.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting showed a broad consensus to maintain the current monetary policy stance, with most members judging that interest rates are consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target.

However, market caution persists. Investors await further developments in the US-China trade relationship and updates on France’s political stability before confirming a sustained recovery in risk appetite.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.26%0.04%0.06%0.05%-0.08%0.23%0.26%
EUR-0.26%-0.22%-0.14%-0.23%-0.26%-0.03%-0.01%
GBP-0.04%0.22%0.14%-0.00%-0.06%0.19%0.19%
JPY-0.06%0.14%-0.14%-0.09%-0.21%0.19%0.13%
CAD-0.05%0.23%0.00%0.09%-0.16%0.20%0.20%
AUD0.08%0.26%0.06%0.21%0.16%0.26%0.24%
NZD-0.23%0.03%-0.19%-0.19%-0.20%-0.26%-0.01%
CHF-0.26%0.01%-0.19%-0.13%-0.20%-0.24%0.00%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and declines toward 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to rebound and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt earlier in the day, GBP/USD loses its traction and trades in the red below 1.3350. The US Dollar rebounds as the negative impact of Trump's tariff announcement fades, making it difficult for the pair to build on previous Friday's gains.

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold preserve its bullish momentum to start the week and trades at a new record-high at around $4,090. The political drama in France, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China relations and the impact of the government shutdown allow Gold to remain attractive as a traditional safe-haven asset.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

