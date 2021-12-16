EUR/JPY reverses from four-week highs and turned negative under 129.00

- Euro's momentum fades after ECB spike.
- Yen soars across the board amid a retreat in US yields.
The EUR/JPY peaked during the American session at 129.63, the highest level since November 19, following the European Central Bank meeting. During the last hour, it reversed sharply and dropped to 128.60, turning negative for the day amid a rally of the Japanese yen.
The JPY strengthened amid a decline in US yields. Despite Wednesday’s Fed signs about three potential rate hikes for 2022, Treasuries are up on Thursday. Over the last hours, the 10-year hit a fresh low at 1.42% and weighed on USD/JPY.
Earlier the ECB left interest rates unchanged and reduced its bond purchases, mostly in line with expectations. The euro rose moderately but then lost momentum.
Bullish but…
The EUR/JPY continues to move away from the recent low but the current reversal shows the recovery is bumpy. If the euro slides back under 128.30 it would weaken the short-term outlook. On the upside, EUR/JPY needs a daily close above 129.20 in order to clear the way to more gains.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|128.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.48
|Daily SMA50
|130.25
|Daily SMA100
|129.84
|Daily SMA200
|130.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.8
|Previous Daily Low
|127.97
|Previous Weekly High
|129.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.52
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.87
