EUR/JPY reverses BOJ-inspired gains, plunges to near 139.50 on BOJ’s unchanged policy

- EUR/JPY has surrendered its gains and has slipped to near 139.50.
- The BOJ has announced an unchanged interest rate policy to keep liquidity injection intact.
- Eurozone HICP is seen stable at 8.1% on an annual basis.
The EUR/JPY pair touched a high of 141.73 swiftly, reversed its gains with an equal opposite reaction, and plunged to near 139.50. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has maintained its status quo and has announced no change in its policy stance. The announcement has remained in line with the estimates as the BOJ has kept its interest rates flat at -0.1%.
Considering its oil-contaminated 2% inflation rate, a continuation of an ultra-loose monetary policy was expected by the market participants. The economy achieved its inflation targets, however, the majority of the price pressures were contributed by costly fossil fuels. The BOJ will keep on flushing helicopter money into the Japanese economy in order to spurt the growth forecasts.
It is worth noting that the Japanese economy has yet not achieved its pre-pandemic growth levels. Therefore, the BOJ is keeping on restricting its yields at 0.25% to accelerate its exports swiftly.
On the eurozone front, the shared currency bulls are awaiting the release of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). An annual HICP figure is expected to remain stable at 8.1%. Also, the core HICP that excludes food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco is seen unchanged at 3.8%.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.75
|Today Daily Change
|1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|139.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.1
|Daily SMA50
|137.59
|Daily SMA100
|134.33
|Daily SMA200
|132.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.6
|Previous Daily Low
|137.93
|Previous Weekly High
|144.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.84
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pops and drops on BOJ's dovish rhetoric
USD/JPY is trading back below 134.00, reversing a part of the BOJ-inspired gains. The BOJ left its policy unchanged, with no changes to its forward guidance. The central bank pledged to continue with its ultra-loose policy stance. The yen slumped in an initial reaction to the dovish outcome.
AUD/USD pulls back from weekly top towards 0.7000 with eyes on Fed’s Powell
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.7030, snapping a two-day uptrend while stepping back from the weekly top. The risk-barometer pair portrays the market’s lack of clarity, as well as the US dollar’s rebound, amid a quiet Asian session on Friday.
Gold: $1,857 appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls
Gold Price remains at the mercy of the USD and Treasury yields. Risk sentiment and end of the week flows could also affect XAUUSD. The path of least resistance appears to the upside for the bright metal.
Buying Cardano before this happens is a bad idea
Cardano price action is hard stuck between two high-time frame-resistance barriers that are likely to restrict its movement. On a lower time frame as well, ADA seems to be trading between a short-term support level and a resistance barrier.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!