EUR/JPY reversal from 161.85 is contained above the 160.80 support area

The broader trend remains bullish although the pair faces a strong resistance at the 161.85 area. This is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the late 2023 sell-off, often a target for corrective movements. Support levels at 160.65 and 160.00 are keeping bears at bay for now. A break below 158.45 would cancel the positive view.

The Euro retreated against the Japanese Yen ahead of Friday's European session opening. Weak German PPI data weighed on the Common currency, which found buyers in the upper ranges of 160.00. German Producer Prices declined 1.2% in November and 8.6% year-on-year, well beyond the 0.5% monthly and 8% yearly decline anticipated by the market. These data confirm the deflationary trend observed by ECB policymakers at the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting and are contributing to keep Euro upside attempts limited, despite the brighter market sentiment. In Japan, the Nationwide CPI corroborated the soft inflation figures shown by last week’s Tokyo reading. The core inflation eased to a 2.3% yearly pace, its lowest level in one and a half years, suggesting that next week’s BoJ monetary policy meeting will be a non-event.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.