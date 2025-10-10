TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY retreats from record high as French political uncertainty weighs on Euro

  • EUR/JPY trades around 176.40, down 0.35% on the day, after hitting a record high of 177.94 on Thursday.
  • The Euro weakens as French President Macron fails to convince the opposition ahead of the appointment of a new Prime Minister in the coming hours.
  • Japan’s incoming Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to pursue fiscal expansion while maintaining a loose monetary stance.
EUR/JPY retreats from record high as French political uncertainty weighs on Euro
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) extends its pullback against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday, with EUR/JPY losing 0.35% to 176.40 at the time of writing, after reaching an all-time high of 177.94 in the previous session. The European currency remains under pressure amid political instability in France, where the resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has reignited concerns about the government’s ability to contain its fiscal deficit.

French President Emmanuel Macron, under pressure to appoint a new head of government before the end of the day, struggles to secure a consensus after a series of unproductive meetings with opposition parties. The lack of tangible progress reinforces the sense of political uncertainty in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy, as the pension reform could once again be delayed.

Meanwhile, the victory of Sanae Takaichi in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race in Japan has sparked speculation about a major fiscal stimulus and the continuation of an accommodative monetary policy.

The incoming Japanese Prime Minister, a staunch supporter of 'Abenomics,' stated that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would set policy independently while coordinating with the government, aiming to prevent excessive Japanese Yen depreciation. 

However, political tensions within Japan’s ruling coalition persist. Komeito party leader Tetsuo Saito threatened on Friday to leave the alliance, citing deep disagreements over political funding issues. Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato reaffirmed that authorities would closely monitor any excessive volatility in the JPY, hinting at the possibility of intervention in the foreign exchange market.

In this context, EUR/JPY remains under pressure, caught between the Eurozone's political fragility and expectations of stronger fiscal support in Japan.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.36%-0.35%-0.67%-0.08%1.10%0.64%-0.69%
EUR0.36%0.05%-0.39%0.26%1.50%0.76%-0.25%
GBP0.35%-0.05%-0.39%0.18%1.45%0.93%-0.34%
JPY0.67%0.39%0.39%0.70%1.86%1.33%0.09%
CAD0.08%-0.26%-0.18%-0.70%1.13%0.70%-0.52%
AUD-1.10%-1.50%-1.45%-1.86%-1.13%-0.49%-1.77%
NZD-0.64%-0.76%-0.93%-1.33%-0.70%0.49%-1.28%
CHF0.69%0.25%0.34%-0.09%0.52%1.77%1.28%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD trimmed early losses and trades at around 1.1620 in the American session, establishing fresh daily highs after Wall Street's opening. US indexes collapsed while the USD turned south against European rivals following headlines indicating fresh trade tensions between the US and China. President Trump hints at no more talks with Xi Jinping.

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD changed course in the American session and trades roughly 100 pips above its early intraday low. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure against Sterling Pound amid concerning US-China trade relationship headlines, suggesting US President Donald Trump is ready to halt negotiations amid Chinese conduct on global trade. 

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold changed course and trades at around $4,020, as market participants rushed into the bright metal safe-haven condition. US President Donald Trump announced that "very strange things" are happening in China and claimed that many countermeasures are under consideration against China. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are on the edge of critical support levels.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers