- EUR/JPY clinched fresh session tops beyond the 126.00 level.
- EuroGroup, ECOFIN, ECB-speak gathers all the attention on Friday.
- US headline, core CPI came in above estimates in August.
The downside bias in around the greenback is allowing EUR/JPY to advance further and test the area just above 126.00 the figure on Friday.
EUR/JPY bid on risk-on sentiment, ECB
EUR/JPY is posting gains for the third session in a row at the end of the week, managing to keep the positive territory despite Thursday’s very volatile session in the wake of the ECB event.
In fact, the risk-on sentiment remains well in place among global investors after the ECB dialled down the recent appreciation of the single currency, while it subscribed the idea of a strong, albeit asymmetrical, recovery in the region.
In the same direction, ECB’s Vasiliauskas said earlier on Friday that the recent strong gains in the single currency are not historically exceptional, while board member Villeroy reiterated that the central bank does not target the exchange rate.
In the euro area, the Euro Group and the ECOFIN meetings are expected to keep market participants entertained throughout the day. In the US data space, inflation figures tracked by the CPI showed headline consumer prices rose 0.4% MoM and 1.3% YoY, while core consumer prices gained 0.4% inter-month and 1.3% from a year earlier.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.29% at 125.74 and faces the next up barrier at 127.07 (2020 high Sep.1) followed by 127.50 (2019 high Mar.1) and finally 129.25 (monthly high Dec.2018). On the other hand, a drop below 124.41 (weekly low Sep.9) would expose 124.28 (weekly low Aug.11) and finally 122.87 (monthly high Jan.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
