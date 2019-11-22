- EUR/JPY met daily support near 119.90.
- US-China trade concerns fuel the demand for the yen.
- US Consumer Sentiment next of relevance in the calendar.
The bid tone around the Japanese yen continues to weigh on EUR/JPY, dragging it to the 119.90 region earlier in the day, where some support appears to have turned up.
EUR/JPY keeps focused on trade jitters
The cross is down for the second consecutive session at the end of the week, coming under renewed downside pressure in response to the improved sentiment in the safe-haven space.
In fact, the US-China trade scenario has deteriorated as of late along with rising social unrest in Hong Kong, all morphing into extra upside pressure in the Japanese yen and global bonds.
Moving forward, the final print of the November Consumer Sentiment is due later in the NA session along with advanced Manufacturing and Services PMIs measured by Markit.
Earlier in the session, flash Manufacturing PMIs in core Euroland have surprised to the upside for the month of November despite another downtick in the services sector, noting some contagion of the generalized slowdown.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is retreating 0.05% at 120.04 and a breach of 119.53 (55-day SMA) would expose 119.24 (monthly low Nov.14) and finally 117.07 (monthly low Oct.7). On the flip side, the next up barrier emerges at 120.68 (high Nov.18) seconded by 121.47 (monthly high Oct.31) and then 121.74 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public investment.
GBP/USD falls below 1.29 after dismal UK PMIs
GBP/USD is falling to new weekly lows under 1.29 as both UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.