EUR/JPY remains subdued near 171.00 as German economy contracts in Q2, Eurozone GDP eyed

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Eurostat on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the Eurozone during a certain period of time. The GDP and its main aggregates are among the most significant indicators of the state of any economy. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) decided to hold a joint parliamentary meeting after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resisted growing pressure to resign. On Tuesday, Ishiba agreed to convene the meeting of both houses of the parliament. However, Ishiba said on Monday that his position to remain in the office "has not changed," per NHK.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday as officials gauge the economic impact of US tariffs. The Japanese central bank is also expected to revise its inflation forecast higher in its quarterly outlook .

Destatis released Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, showing that the German economy contracted by 0.1% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter, as expected. The previous reading was a 0.4% increase. Meanwhile, the annual GDP rate climbed by 0.4% in Q2 after reporting no growth in Q1, while beating the market expectations of 0.2%.

EUR/JPY extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 171.10 during the European hours on Wednesday. The currency cross holds losses following key economic data from Germany, the largest economy in the Eurozone. Traders shift their focus toward Eurozone GDP data.

