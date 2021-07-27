EUR/JPY remains pressurized below 130.00 amid risk aversion

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • EUR/JPY trades with losses on Tuesday in the initial European session.
  • The Euro gains limited on mixed ECB views, despite strong economic data.
  • Yen gains on its safe-haven appeal as the coronavirus delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe.

EUR/JPY prints losses on Tuesday in the European trading hours. The pair opened higher following the previous day’s upside momentum. However,  fell quickly to touch an intraday low at 129.96.

At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading at 129.97, down 0.17% for the day.

The shared currency came under pressure after the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Fabio Panetta said that the policy can shift back to the pre-crisis model of the economic growth model. But this will require a new approach and transition in the earlier method of policymaking.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,405 with 0.20% losses.

On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained on its safe-haven appeal amid rising coronavirus delta variants.  

The country is experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections as the Summer Olympics is going on.

As for now, traders await the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s speech to gain fresh trading impetus.

EUR/JPY additional levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.98
Today Daily Change -0.32
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 130.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.54
Daily SMA50 131.96
Daily SMA100 131.23
Daily SMA200 128.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.35
Previous Daily Low 129.68
Previous Weekly High 130.3
Previous Weekly Low 128.6
Previous Monthly High 134.13
Previous Monthly Low 130.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.21

 


 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD stays sluggish around 1.1800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1800, mostly unchanged on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European open. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to hold the week-start optimism virus news and pre-data/events caution defends the US dollar bulls.

GBP/USD: Bulls struggle above 1.3820

GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair recorded a rally of almost 100 pips on Monday. Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price breaks 1.3830. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish bias.

Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs

Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.

VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made

VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.

FX: 10 things to watch this week

Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...

