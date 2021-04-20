EUR/JPY recedes from new 2021 highs around 131.00

- EUR/JPY loses the grip post-YTD peaks near 131.00.
- The rebound in the dollar removes strength from the uptick.
- German Producer Prices surprised to the upside in March.
The greenback now recovers some ground lost earlier in the session and prompts a mild knee-jerk in the single currency, at the same time motivating EUR/JPY to recede from earlier new YTD peaks just below 131.00 the figure.
EUR/JPY deflates from YTD highs
After recording new yearly tops in the proximity of the 131.00 barrier, EUR/JPY gave away part of that move, although it manages to keep the bid bias well in place for the time being.
The favourable context for the risk complex put the buck under extra pressure during early trade, dragging the US Dollar Index (DXY) to new multi-week lows in sub-91.00 levels.
The rebound in US yields from Monday’s lows also lends some wings to JPY-sellers, therefore collaborating with the bullish move in the cross.
Data wise in Euroland, German Producer Prices came in above estimates in March, gaining 0.9% inter-month and 3.7% from a year earlier.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is up 0.20% at 130.42 and a move past 130.97 (2021 high Apr.20) would pave the way for a test of 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17). On the other hand, the next support at 129.57 (low Apr.8) followed by 129.21 (50-day SMA) and finally 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.