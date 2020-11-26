EUR/JPY rebounds back above 124.00, holds onto daily losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • EUR/JPY continues to be limited by 124.50 and 125.00.
  • Bullish momentum losses strength, euro back above 124.00.

The EUR/JPY is falling after gaining 150 pips in three days. It peaked on Thursday slightly above 124.50, the highest level in two weeks before turning to the downside. It bottomed at 123.90, a two-day low and then bounced back above 124.00.

The rebound from the low in EUR/JPY found resistance at 124.15/20. It is hovering around 124.15, consolidating a modest daily loss. It is the first decline since the beginning of the week.

A correction in global equity markets pushed the momentum in favor of the yen and against the euro. Still, most currency pairs are moving sideways in modest ranges amid US Holidays.

Equity futures are posting small losses on a day with a light economic calendar. The ECB minutes presented concerns about the economic and inflation outlook for the region and pointed to action in December.

From a technical perspective, the bullish momentum in EUR/JPY lost strength after finding resistance around 124.50. Above that area is the critical 125.00 resistance that capped the upside in October and November. A consolidation above would clear the way to more gains. On the flip side, support levels are seen at 123.55/60, followed by 122.85 and 122.50.

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.15
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 124.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.32
Daily SMA50 123.59
Daily SMA100 124.08
Daily SMA200 121.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.51
Previous Daily Low 124.15
Previous Weekly High 124.44
Previous Weekly Low 122.85
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 124.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

