EUR/JPY rebounds back above 124.00, holds onto daily losses

- EUR/JPY continues to be limited by 124.50 and 125.00.
- Bullish momentum losses strength, euro back above 124.00.
The EUR/JPY is falling after gaining 150 pips in three days. It peaked on Thursday slightly above 124.50, the highest level in two weeks before turning to the downside. It bottomed at 123.90, a two-day low and then bounced back above 124.00.
The rebound from the low in EUR/JPY found resistance at 124.15/20. It is hovering around 124.15, consolidating a modest daily loss. It is the first decline since the beginning of the week.
A correction in global equity markets pushed the momentum in favor of the yen and against the euro. Still, most currency pairs are moving sideways in modest ranges amid US Holidays.
Equity futures are posting small losses on a day with a light economic calendar. The ECB minutes presented concerns about the economic and inflation outlook for the region and pointed to action in December.
From a technical perspective, the bullish momentum in EUR/JPY lost strength after finding resistance around 124.50. Above that area is the critical 125.00 resistance that capped the upside in October and November. A consolidation above would clear the way to more gains. On the flip side, support levels are seen at 123.55/60, followed by 122.85 and 122.50.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|124.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|124.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.32
|Daily SMA50
|123.59
|Daily SMA100
|124.08
|Daily SMA200
|121.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.51
|Previous Daily Low
|124.15
|Previous Weekly High
|124.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.85
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after cautious ECB minutes
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.19 after the ECB meeting minutes pointed to some caution about expanding the bond-buying scheme. Earlier, the dollar weakened after the Fed signaled openness to more QE. The US holiday implies thin volume.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3350 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, undermined by Brexit woes and renewed dollar demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.
XAU/USD remains supported above $1800 level amid quiet holiday trade
Spot gold (XAU/USD) continues its gradual grind higher for a second day, the precious metal having bounced at support at the psychological $1800 mark on Tuesday, following a hefty sell-off at the start of the week that saw spot prices drop from the high $1800s.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!