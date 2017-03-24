EUR/JPY rallies should struggle near 120.40 – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY rallies should struggle near 120.40 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Occasional bullish attempts in EUR/JPY are seen struggling in the 120.40 region, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“EUR/JPY has reached the 5 month uptrend at 119.50 and this guards the 118.25 24th February low and the 116.92 2016 to 2017 uptrend. Intraday rallies are indicated to fail circa 120.40”.
“Above the 4 month downtrend lies another downtrend at 123.88 and the 124.08 December high”.
“Above the 4 month resistance line at 122.72. Initial resistance lies at 121.84, the 21st March high”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|4H
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1D
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low