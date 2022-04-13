EUR/JPY pushes back above 136.50, eyes annual highs at 137.50 as ECB meeting looms

- EUR/JPY rallied back above 136.50 on Wednesday as the yen failed to benefit from lower US yields.
- Bulls are eyeing a breakout towards annual highs in the 137.50 area if Thursday’s ECB meeting proves hawkish.
US yields continued their recent pullback on Wednesday, despite a worrying US Producer Price Inflation report that suggests inflationary pressures don’t look likely to ease any time soon, but this did not offer the battered yen much respite. Despite recent negative newsflow on the Russo-Ukraine front that would typically be seen as euro negative, EUR/JPY advanced on Wednesday to move back above the 136.50 mark.
The pair is now eyeing a retest of earlier weekly highs just above the 137.00 level, a break above which would open the door to a run towards recent multi-year highs in the 137.50 area. Recent commentary from Japanese fiscal and monetary policymakers has suggested that they are more worried about the rate of JPY depreciation in global FX markets, rather than targetting any specific levels.
That has come as a disappointment for those betting that some stronger jawboning might give the yen a near-term boost. EUR/JPY bulls will be hoping that Thursday’s ECB meeting might offer the pair some impetus in the form of, perhaps, a further shift in the bank’s tone regarding how worried it is about inflation, and how quickly it sees itself tightening monetary policy settings.
A break above 137.50 would see EUR/JPY trading at its highest levels since 2015 once again and the bulls would quickly turn their attention to the 140 level and June 2015 highs at 141.00.
EUR/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|135.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.3
|Daily SMA50
|131.48
|Daily SMA100
|130.39
|Daily SMA200
|130.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.65
|Previous Daily Low
|135.54
|Previous Weekly High
|135.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.3
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.