EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Trades around 177.50 after pulling back from fresh highs

  • EUR/JPY reached 177.94, an all-time high on Thursday.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above 70, suggesting an overbought condition.
  • The primary support lies at the nine-day EMA of 175.66.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY holds its position near the fresh all-time high of 177.94, which was recorded during the earlier hours on Thursday, currently trading around 177.50 during the European hours. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that short-term price momentum is stronger as the currency cross rises above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintains its position slightly above the 70 mark, suggesting that the EUR/JPY cross is trading in an overbought territory and a risk for a downward correction at any time soon.

On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross may target the upward trendline around 178.60 after breaking above the new all-time high of 177.94, which was recorded on October 9. Further advances would strengthen the bullish bias and support the currency cross to explore the region around the psychological level of 179.00.

The EUR/JPY cross may find its primary support at the nine-day EMA of 175.66. A break below this level could weaken the short-term price momentum and lead the currency cross to test the 50-day EMA at 173.17, followed by the five-week low of 172.14, which was recorded on September 9.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.14%0.28%0.08%0.00%-0.08%0.29%0.16%
EUR-0.14%0.15%-0.04%-0.15%-0.06%0.18%-0.10%
GBP-0.28%-0.15%-0.22%-0.28%-0.22%0.06%-0.20%
JPY-0.08%0.04%0.22%-0.15%-0.06%0.17%0.02%
CAD-0.00%0.15%0.28%0.15%0.00%0.30%0.03%
AUD0.08%0.06%0.22%0.06%-0.01%0.32%-0.04%
NZD-0.29%-0.18%-0.06%-0.17%-0.30%-0.32%-0.27%
CHF-0.16%0.10%0.20%-0.02%-0.03%0.04%0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

