EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA support near channel’s lower boundary at 161.50

- The EUR/JPY cross may face initial resistance around the psychological level of 165.00.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, strengthening the bullish outlook.
- Immediate support is seen at the nine-day EMA of 161.79, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary at 161.50.
EUR/JPY dips slightly after gaining in the previous session, hovering around 161.90 during Thursday’s Asian trading hours. Technical analysis of the daily chart indicates the currency cross is moving within an ascending channel, supporting a bullish outlook.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, reinforcing the bullish bias. The cross also stays above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), signaling strong short-term momentum and the potential for further gains.
On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross could encounter initial resistance near the "pullback resistance" around the psychological level of 165.00. Beyond this, the next key hurdle lies at 166.69—an eight-month high last reached in October 2024—aligning with the upper boundary of the ascending channel.
The EUR/JPY cross may find initial support at the nine-day EMA of 161.79, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary at 161.50. A break below this critical support zone could weaken short-term momentum, potentially driving the cross toward the 50-day EMA at 160.49.
Further decline below the 50-day EMA could erode medium-term momentum, intensifying bearish pressure and dragging the cross toward its monthly low of 155.59, recorded on March 4, followed by 154.41, its lowest level since December 2023.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|-0.27%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.25%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|0.23%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|GBP
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|JPY
|0.27%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.27%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.23%
|-0.19%
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6300 as US Dollar retreats
AUD/USD has turned positive and regains 0.6300 in Thursday's Asian session. The US Dollar sees a sharp pullback from three-week highs after US President Trump announced some tariff exemptions on auto part imports, supporting the pair. However, buyers remain caution amid fears of global trade war escalation.
USD/JPY drops to test 150.00, tracks US Dollar pull
USD/JPY is dropping to test 150.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair meets fresh supply in tandem with the US Dollar on US President Trump's latest tariff exemption announcement. Further, hawkish BoJ bets and the risk-off impulse also underpin the safe-haven Japanese Yen, aiding the latest leg down
Gold awaits US PCE inflation data for a sustained move higher
The gold price is finding fresh demand above $3,000 early Thursday, following a lacklustre performance on Wednesday. Gold buyers try their luck and aim for the record high of $3,058 once again as they near Friday’s US inflation test.
GameStop's plan to issue $1.3 billion convertible notes to buy Bitcoin could boost crypto market and meme coins
Video game retailer GameStop announced on Wednesday that it plans to issue senior convertible note offerings worth $1.3 billion. The company aims to use part of the proceeds from the offerings to buy Bitcoin.
Sticky UK services inflation shows signs of tax hike impact
There are tentative signs that the forthcoming rise in employer National Insurance is having an impact on service sector inflation, which came in a tad higher than expected in February. It should still fall back in the second quarter, though, keeping the Bank of England on track for three further rate cuts this year.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.