EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 173.00 support near nine-day EMA

- EUR/JPY may rebound toward 173.91, the highest since July 2024.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index is holding above 50, indicating a sustained bullish bias.
- A break below 173.00 would prompt the currency cross to test the nine-day EMA at 172.82.
EUR/JPY depreciates after two days of losses, trading around 173.10 during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a persistent bullish bias as the currency cross moves upwards within the ascending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 mark, indicating the market bias is bullish. Additionally, the short-term price momentum is strengthening as the EUR/JPY cross is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross may target the 173.91, the highest since July 2024, recorded on September 8, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 174.50. A break above the channel would strengthen the bullish bias and support the currency cross to approach the all-time high of 175.43, reached in July 2024.
The psychological level of 173.00 is acting as the immediate support, followed by the nine-day EMA of 172.82. A break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the EUR/JPY cross to approach the ascending channel’s lower boundary around the crucial level of 172.00. Further declines below the channel would weaken the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to test the 50-day EMA at 171.46.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.22%
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.19%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.22%
|0.14%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.00%
|JPY
|0.16%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.16%
|-0.15%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|CHF
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
