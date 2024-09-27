EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rises to near 162.50; next barrier appears at eight-week highs

- The EUR/JPY cross may explore the region around its eight-week high at 163.89 level.
- The daily chart analysis suggests a bullish bias as the currency cross moves upwards within an ascending channel.
- The immediate support appears at the lower ascending channel boundary at the level of 161.50.
EUR/JPY extends its upside for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 162.50 during the Asian session on Friday. Technical analysis of the daily chart shows the pair is moving upwards within the ascending channel, suggesting an ongoing bullish bias.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, confirming the bullish sentiment for the EUR/JPY cross. A further move toward the 70 level would strengthen the upside trend for the currency cross.
On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross may explore the area around its eight-week high at 163.89, which was recorded on August 15. A break above this level could lead the currency cross to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel around the level of 164.50.
In terms of support, the EUR/JPY cross may find immediate support at the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the level of 161.50, followed by the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 160.47 level.
A break below the nine-day EMA could weaken the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross to navigate the area around its seven-week low of 155.15 level.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.21%
|0.58%
|0.21%
|0.28%
|0.37%
|0.19%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|0.09%
|0.46%
|0.04%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.21%
|-0.09%
|0.37%
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.18%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.58%
|-0.46%
|-0.37%
|-0.38%
|-0.29%
|-0.20%
|-0.35%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.38%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.28%
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|0.29%
|-0.08%
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|-0.37%
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|-0.11%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|-0.10%
|-0.00%
|0.35%
|-0.02%
|0.09%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
