EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Positive view remains intact above 185.00, with bullish RSI momentum

The EUR/JPY cross loses ground near 185.25 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) as traders continue to pile into safe-haven currencies amid US President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats against European allies over Greenland.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday called snap elections for February 8 and pledged a wave of measures to loosen fiscal policy. Takaichi’s plans to cut taxes and boost spending are raising doubts about the financial health of one of the world’s most indebted governments. This, in turn, could undermine the JPY and create a tailwind for the cross.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY holds well above the 100-day EMA at 179.43 to preserve a firm uptrend. Price presses the upper Bollinger Band at 185.45 as the bands widen, signaling robust momentum and expanding volatility. RSI at 61 is positive but not overbought, keeping bullish pressure in place. The upper band caps the near-term upside, while initial supports sit at the middle band at 184.00 and the 100-day EMA at 179.43.

Momentum remains favorable as price rides the upper envelope, and the widening Bollinger Bands highlight an active trend. A daily close beyond the upper band could extend the advance, while a pullback would be expected to hold above the lower band at 182.58 to maintain the bullish profile. RSI near 61 supports dip-buying over sustained corrections. A clear break below that lower band would shift risk toward a deeper retracement, though the broader bias stays positive while above the rising 100-day EMA.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)