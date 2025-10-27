TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 178.00 after pulling back from record highs

  • EUR/JPY has marked a record high of 178.15 on Monday.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains slightly below the 70 level, reinforcing the bullish bias.
  • The initial support lies at the nine-day EMA of 176.78.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 178.00 after pulling back from record highs
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY halts its four-day winning streak, trading around 177.80 during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates the prevailing bullish bias as the currency cross remains within the ascending channel pattern.

The short-term price momentum is stronger as the EUR/JPY cross remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 70 level, reinforcing the bullish bias. A break above the 70 mark would signal overbought conditions.

On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross has reached an all-time high of 178.15, which was recorded on October 27. Further advances would support the currency cross to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 182.90.

The EUR/JPY cross may find its primary support at the nine-day EMA of 176.78, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 176.40. A break below this confluence support zone would weaken the short-term price momentum and bullish bias, which could put downward pressure on the currency cross to navigate the region around the 50-day EMA at 174.35. Further declines would dampen the medium-term price momentum and prompt the EUR/JPY cross to test the seven-week low of 172.14, which was recorded on September 9.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%-0.03%0.11%-0.13%-0.36%-0.09%0.16%
EUR-0.09%-0.08%0.04%-0.20%-0.40%-0.17%0.12%
GBP0.03%0.08%0.14%-0.11%-0.30%-0.09%0.20%
JPY-0.11%-0.04%-0.14%-0.23%-0.47%-0.19%0.07%
CAD0.13%0.20%0.11%0.23%-0.22%0.04%0.33%
AUD0.36%0.40%0.30%0.47%0.22%0.23%0.53%
NZD0.09%0.17%0.09%0.19%-0.04%-0.23%0.27%
CHF-0.16%-0.12%-0.20%-0.07%-0.33%-0.53%-0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid deepening French political crisis

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid deepening French political crisis

EUR/USD trades with caution above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The Euro feels the heat from deepening political turmoil in France after the Socialist party leader has threatened to bring down PM Lecornu’s government by Monday if their budget conditions are not met. 

GBP/USD hovers above 1.3300 despite risk-on mood

GBP/USD hovers above 1.3300 despite risk-on mood

GBP/USD holds steady above the 1.3300 level in Monday's European session. The US Dollar struggles with its rebound amid US-China trade deal hopes, which boost risk sentiment. Meanwhile, UK budget concerns weigh on the Pound Sterling, limiting the pair's upside. 

Gold trades lower on US-China trade optimism; focus remains on the upcoming FOMC meeting

Gold trades lower on US-China trade optimism; focus remains on the upcoming FOMC meeting

Gold retains its negative bias heading into the European session on Monday, though it lacks follow-through selling and remains confined in a multi-day-old range amid mixed fundamental cues. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets, which in turn, is seen undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

Solana bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the network’s long-term prospects.

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

It’s hard to miss the symbolism: the latest US–China trade talks played out in the clouds, at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118—the world’s second-tallest tower—where altitude meets attitude. Both sides circled one another for five and a half hours, high above the city haze, like card sharks who’ve long run out of bluff but still pretend the pot isn’t too rich to fold. 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers