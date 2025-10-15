TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Holds losses near 176.00 near nine-day EMA support

  • EUR/JPY may target the initial barrier at the all-time high of 177.94.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above the 50 level, strengthening the bullish bias.
  • The primary support lies at the nine-day EMA of 175.87.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Holds losses near 176.00 near nine-day EMA support
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY depreciates after registering little gains in the previous session, hovering around 176.00 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a bullish revival as the currency cross remains within the ascending channel pattern.

Additionally, the short-term price momentum is stronger as the EUR/JPY cross has rebounded above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 mark, suggesting that bullish bias is strengthening.

On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross may explore the region around the record high of 177.94, which was recorded on October 9. A break above this level would support the bullish bias and lead the currency cross to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 180.60.

The EUR/JPY cross is testing its immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 175.87, aligned with the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 175.80. A break below this confluence support zone would weaken the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to navigate the area around the 50-day EMA at 173.59, followed by the six-week low of 172.14, which was recorded on September 9.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.24%-0.23%-0.30%0.00%-0.50%0.01%-0.19%
EUR0.24%0.05%-0.05%0.23%-0.22%0.20%0.06%
GBP0.23%-0.05%-0.10%0.21%-0.27%0.14%0.06%
JPY0.30%0.05%0.10%0.25%-0.23%0.12%0.18%
CAD-0.00%-0.23%-0.21%-0.25%-0.51%-0.06%-0.15%
AUD0.50%0.22%0.27%0.23%0.51%0.42%0.34%
NZD-0.01%-0.20%-0.14%-0.12%0.06%-0.42%-0.08%
CHF0.19%-0.06%-0.06%-0.18%0.15%-0.34%0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 amid US Dollar softness

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 amid US Dollar softness

EUR/USD gains ground above 1.1600 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under moderate selling pressure, extending the previous decline-led by increased Fed wagers on two interest rate cuts this year and renewed US-China trade tensions. Eurozone data and central bank talks are awaited. 

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3350, awaits BoE/ Fed speakers

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3350, awaits BoE/ Fed speakers

GBP/USD recovers its losses registered in the previous two successive sessions, recapturing 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar declines on the increased likelihood of two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by the year-end. Focus now remains on speeches by BoE and Fed policymakers. 

Gold continues scaling record highs; taps $4,200 on dovish Fed, trade woes

Gold continues scaling record highs; taps $4,200 on dovish Fed, trade woes

Gold prolongs its recent record-setting run and gains positive traction for the fourth straight day, with bulls looking to build on the momentum beyond the $4,200 mark. Against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade conflict turns out to be a key factor underpinning the safe-haven commodity amid concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their respective technical barriers.

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

For weeks the spotlight has belonged to gold. The yellow metal’s surge through the $4,000 mark became the headline symbol of a world seeking shelter from political paralysis and monetary confusion. But as traders lock in profits on Gold’s record run, a quieter rotation is underway — into silver.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their technical barriers.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers