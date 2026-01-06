EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Gains to near 183.50 on BoJ rate hike uncertainty, bullish bias persists

The EUR/JPY cross gathers strength to around 183.50 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the Euro (EUR) due to the uncertainty over the timing of the next Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) rate hike and a positive risk tone.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that rate increases will continue if economic and price trends align with the central bank's forecasts of a sustained inflation cycle. Most analysts anticipate the next hike around mid-year, after the spring "shunto" wage negotiations confirm solid wage increases.

On the Euro’s front, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged at its December policy meeting, and its outlook suggested less urgency for further cuts. This, in turn, could provide some support to the EUR against the JPY. Economists widely anticipate that the ECB will continue to hold rates steady through 2026.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY holds well above the rising 100-day EMA at 178.25, preserving a firm bullish bias. The long-term average continues to climb, while the short-term mean has converged with spot, signaling equilibrium after a strong run. Price sits on the middle Bollinger Band as the bands narrow, indicating reduced volatility and a pause in trend. RSI at 55.91 points to moderate bullish momentum. Upside focus stands at the upper band near 185.00, while initial support is the lower band at 181.87.

The uptrend structure remains intact with upward-sloping averages, suggesting dips would be supported toward the 100-day EMA at 178.25. The contraction in Bollinger Bands sets a breakout context, and a decisive push away from the middle band would define the next leg. Momentum is neutral-to-positive on RSI, and further improvement would strengthen the bullish bias. A close above 185.01 could extend gains, whereas a break below 181.87 would expose downside toward 178.25.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)