EUR/JPY Price Forecast: First upside barrier emerges near 177.00

The EUR/JPY cross gains ground near 176.15 during the early European session on Thursday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the Euro (EUR) as political uncertainty in Japan would set the stage for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to delay raising interest rates.

Technically, the constructive outlook of EUR/JPY remains in place, with the price being well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is reinforced by the 14-day Relative Strength Index, which stands above the midline near 59.30. This suggests that further upside looks favorable in the near term.

On the bright side, the first upside barrier emerges in the 176.90-177.00 zone, representing the high of October 13 and the psychological level. Sustained trading above this level could pick up more momentum and aim for 178.00, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and a round figure. Further north, the next resistance level is seen at 178.50.

On the downside, the initial support level for EUR/JPY is located at 175.36, the low of October 14. Any follow-through selling below this level could see a drop to 175.05, the high of September 26. The additional downside filter to watch is 173.70, the low of September 22.

EUR/JPY daily chart