EUR/JPY slips slightly but remains above 170.00, near its highest level since July 2024.

Bullish trend intact above Ichimoku Cloud, RSI nears overbought zone.

A break above 171.09 would open the path to the psychological resistance at 172.00.

A drop below 170.00 could trigger a pullback toward 169.25 or the July swing low at 168.45.

EUR/JPY slips slightly on Friday but remains close to the year-to-date high of 170.61 reached on Thursday. At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 170.19, down 0.11% in the day, amid a risk-off environment as US equity futures tumble amid thin volume trading, with US markets closed for Independence Day.

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The upside path is intact, after the Japanese Yen rallied during the first two months of the second half of 2024, sending the EUR/JPY from around 175.42 to 154.39. Since then, the pair enjoyed a recovery, paving the way for higher prices to be tested.

Momentum, although slightly overbought as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is bullish. It is worth noting that the EUR/JPY pair has been climbing steadily, after crossing above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) on March 12.

The first key resistance would be the July 23, 2024, daily high at 171.09. A breach of the latter would expose July 19, 2024, high at 171.87, before testing the 172.00 mark. Conversely, if EUR/JPY drops below 170.00, a move towards the Tenkan-sen at 169.25 is likely. Further downside is seen at 168.45, the July 1 swing low.

EUR/JPY Price Chart – Daily

(This story was corrected on July 4 at 16:29 GMT to clarify in the headline, the first bullet point and the first paragraph that the pair didn't reach a year-to-date high on Friday)