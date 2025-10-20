TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Clings to bullish stance above 175.50

  • EUR/JPY drifts higher to around 175.65 in Monday’s early European session. 
  • A positive view of the cross prevails above the 100-day EMA, with the bullish RSI indicator.
  • The immediate resistance level is seen in the 176.90-177.00 region; the first support level to watch is 174.82.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Clings to bullish stance above 175.50
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/JPY cross edges higher to near 175.65 during the early European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) as the dovish Sanae Takaichi is poised to become the first female Prime Minister. The German September Producer Price Index (PPI) report will be published later on Monday. 

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is teaming up with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), and the market’s betting this alliance will keep Japan’s easy-money policies alive. A parliamentary vote to choose a prime minister is set for Tuesday. Sanae Takaichi is expected to become Japan's next Prime Minister, raising market expectations for big spending and loose monetary policy. Traders anticipate that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would further delay raising interest rates, which would drag the JPY lower and act as a tailwind for the cross. 

Technically, the constructive outlook of EUR/JPY remains in place, with the price being well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is reinforced by the 14-day Relative Strength Index, which stands above the midline near 56.85. This suggests that further upside looks favorable in the near term. 

On the bright side, the first upside barrier emerges in the 176.90-177.00 zone, representing the high of October 13 and the psychological level. Sustained trading above this level could pick up more momentum and aim for 178.00, a round figure. Further north, the next resistance level is seen at 178.50. 

On the downside, the initial support level for EUR/JPY is located at 174.82, the low of October 17. Any follow-through selling below this level could see a drop to 172.35, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band. The additional downside filter to watch is 171.25, the 100-day EMA. 

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.


 

EUR/JPY daily chart

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD attracts some dip-buying following Friday's pullback from a two-week high amid a modest US Dollar weakness, led by dovish Fed expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown. However, S&P's downgrade of France's credit rating might hold back the Euro bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the currency pair near the 50-day SMA pivotal hurdle.

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD regains positive traction as Fed rate cut bets and economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown undermine the US Dollar. However, expectations that the BoE could continue cutting rates gradually, along with worries about the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the crucial Autumn budget, could act as a headwind for the British Pound.

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold attracts some dip-buying on Monday amid a combination of supporting factors. Trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and the US government shutdown underpin the USD, and support the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle as selling pressure mounts

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle as selling pressure mounts

Bitcoin struggles to regain bullish momentum, hovering around $107,800 on Monday after a 5.49% drop last week. Ethereum slips below the key $4,000 level, hinting at further downside risks, while Ripple also trades under pressure as momentum continues to weaken.

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Markets are bracing for a summit that feels less like diplomacy and more like a staring contest between tectonic plates. The Trump–Xi meeting at the upcoming APEC summit is being billed as a chance to “defuse” tensions — but traders know better. This isn’t détente; it’s leverage theatre at the edge of a resource war, where the currency isn’t dollars or data, but elements pulled from the earth’s crust itself.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers