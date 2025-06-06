EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Climbs above mid-164.00s, bulls retain control near multi-week top

- EUR/JPY adds to the previous day’s strong move up amid a broadly weaker JPY.
- Japan’s disappointing macro data and a positive risk tone undermine the JPY.
- The technical setup favors bulls and backs the case for further appreciation.
The EUR/JPY cross attracts some follow-through buying for the second straight day on Friday and trades near the mid-164.00s heading into the European session. Spot prices remain close to over a three-week high touched on Thursday and remain well supported by a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY).
The disappointing release of Household Spending data from Japan comes on top of a fall in Japan's real wages for the fourth consecutive month and concerns that global trade tensions may weaken wage momentum. This is expected to complicate the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) efforts to normalize monetary policy, which, along with trade optimism, undermines the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent move up favor bullish traders. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/JPY cross is to the upside.
Hence, some follow-through strength towards the 165.00 round figure, en route to the 165.20 area or the year-to-date top touched in May, looks like a distinct possibility. The momentum might then lift the EUR/JPY cross the 165.60-165.65 intermediate hurdle before bulls eventually aim to reclaim the 166.00 mark for the first time since November 2024.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the 164.25-164.20 area could offer immediate support to the EUR/JPY cross ahead of the 164.00 round figure and the 163.70-163.65 region. Any further weakness could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the 163.00 mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.16%
|0.33%
|-0.07%
|0.19%
|-0.09%
|0.21%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.06%
|0.20%
|-0.18%
|0.02%
|-0.19%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.03%
|-0.25%
|0.04%
|JPY
|-0.33%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|-0.35%
|-0.02%
|-0.29%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|0.07%
|0.18%
|0.23%
|0.35%
|0.25%
|-0.01%
|0.27%
|AUD
|-0.19%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
|0.10%
|NZD
|0.09%
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.29%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|0.28%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.18%
|-0.27%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 after US NFP data
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to build on the ECB-inspired gains and looks to end the week little changed as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls reading for May.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3550 as markets assess US jobs data
GBP/USD remains under mild selling pressure and fluctuates below 1.3550 in the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar holds the upper hand on the upbeat employment data for May, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold declines below $3,350 on renewed USD strength
Gold stays on the back foot and trades slightly below $3,350 in the American session. The US Dollar gains some positive traction as markets lean toward a Fed policy hold in July after the May report, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.