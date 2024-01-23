- EUR/JPY near 161.00, down 0.13% as Euro faces pressure before ECB decision in mixed markets.
- Despite Ichimoku Cloud break, bulls struggle at 161.24 resistance; eyes on 162.00, then 163.00 if surpassed.
- Below 161.00, EUR/JPY risk extends; next supports at Tenkan-Sen (160.21), 160.00, 159.25, 158.71.
The EUR/JPY seesaws at around the 161.00 figure in the mid-North American session, though it’s trading below its opening price by 0.13% and, at the time of writing, exchanges hands at 160.95.
Market mood is mixed, with two out of three US equity indices in the green, with the Dow Jones being the outlier, down by 0.32%. Nevertheless, the Euro’s weakness keeps the shared currency pressured ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision
The EUR/JPY is consolidating at around the current week's highs after buyers lifted the pair above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), usually a sign that bulls are gathering momentum. Nevertheless, they had failed to edge above the November 21 swing low turned resistance at 161.24, so they could challenge the 162.00 figure. Once those two levels are cleared, the next stop would be the 163.00 figure, followed by the November 27 high at 163.72.
On the other hand, a daily close below 161.00 would open the door for further losses. The first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 160.21, followed by the 160.00 figure. A breach of the latter, and the pair will extend its losses to the Senkou Span A at 159.25, followed by the Senkou Span B at 158.71.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|161.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.49
|Daily SMA50
|159.13
|Daily SMA100
|158.8
|Daily SMA200
|156.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.57
|Previous Daily Low
|160.76
|Previous Weekly High
|161.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.63
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains directionless below 0.6600
AUD/USD managed to bounce off three-day lows and reclaimed the area around 0.6580, coincident with the key 200-day SMA.
EUR/USD appears weaker amidst Dollar gains
EUR/USD kept the downward bias well in place and retreated to multi-week lows in the 1.0820 zone amidst increasing pre-ECB weakness.
Gold turns bearish in the near term, holds above $2,000
Gold lost its traction and declined toward $2,020 in the second half of the day on Tuesday, erasing the majority of daily gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4% and the US Dollar capitalizes on souring mood, weighing on XAU/USD.
Injective Price Prediction: Volan Mainnet Upgrade fails to catalyze recovery after 20% slump
Injective (INJ) price has been on a steep load-shedding exercise for the past week, joining the broader market dump. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the pack with a break below the $40,000 psychological level as markets bleed in the wake of increasing volatility.
Cautious trading as investors eye earnings, BoJ considering rate hike
Stock markets are trading a little in the red on Tuesday, with investors eyeing earnings results - including Netflix - after the close and the result from the Republican presidential primary.