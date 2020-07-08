EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside still targets the 122.00 level

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY’s upside remains limited around the 122.00 zone.
  • If cleared, the next hurdle up emerges at 124.43 (YTD tops, June 5).

EUR/JPY is now attempting some consolidation above 121.00 the figure following Monday’s failure to advance further north of the interim resistance at the 122.00 yardstick.

If the buying interest picks up pace and manages to clear the 122.00 area, then the yearly tops in the 124.40/45 band should emerge on the horizon.

As long as the 200-day SMA at 119.67 holds the downside, the outlook on the cross is seen as constructive. This contention area is also reinforced by June’s lows in the 119.30 region.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.36
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 121.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.74
Daily SMA50 119.2
Daily SMA100 118.88
Daily SMA200 119.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.72
Previous Daily Low 121.18
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.05
Previous Monthly High 124.43
Previous Monthly Low 119.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

