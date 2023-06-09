EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Trapped between critical daily support and resistance, breakout eyed

- EUR/JPY bears eye a test of the daily 38.2% Fibo.
- Bulls eye a break of 150.00 key daily resistance.
EUR/JPY has been trapped between support and resistance for many days and is clinging to trendline support. Both the Yen and Euro are benefitting from a softer US Dollar as the central; bank divergence that has favored the Greenback for so long is wearing thin. Data on Thursday was the latest of a batch that has been signaling to markets that the Federal Reserve is about to pause its interest rate hiking cycle. This makes for a technically mixed outlook look for the crosses as the following will illustrate for EUR/JPY:
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY's daily chart shows the pair hugging trendline support and remaining bid while above 148.50 horizontal support.
EUR/JPY H4 chart
On the 4-hour chart, there are prospects of another move lower if 150 holds as bulls have been building positions protected below the equal lows. We are yet to see a test of the daily 38.2% Fibonacci as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance from 0.6740 hurdle ahead of China inflation
AUD/USD retreats from the highest level in a month, marked the previous day, to 0.6710 during Friday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair consolidates the biggest daily jump in a week as traders prepare for the top-tier inflation gauges from Australia’s biggest customer China.
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar slump to march towards 1.0800 despite looming Eurozone recession woes
EUR/USD bulls are in the driver’s seat while bracing for the next week’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting, ignoring the downbeat economic concerns for the old continent, amid broad US Dollar weakness. The major currency pair seesaws around a two-week high.
Gold looks set to cross $1,985 hurdle as softer US data weighs on US Dollar, yields
Gold price remains on the front foot around the weekly high, making rounds to $1965 during early Friday morning in Asia, after rising the most in five weeks the previous day. XAU/USD buyers cheer US Dollar Index’s second consecutive weekly loss ahead of next week’s FOMC.
This is why a mere 15% rally in Lido DAO price could be a game-changer for LDO holders
Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.
The Fed is unlikely to close the door for hikes
Markets have focused on the renewed uptick in macro momentum, which has resurfaced fears of inflation turning more persistent. But we doubt the rise in leading indicators will be sustained, and see evidence of underlying inflation continuing to gradually ease.