EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The price is heading to a strong weekly resistance level

EUR/JPY is trading 0.41% higher on Wednesday and looks to be heading to the next resistance.

Prior to this week, the price has risen three weeks in a row.

EUR/JPY weekly chart

EUR/JPY has pushed 9.68% higher since hitting 1.1442 on 6th May. In this time the EUR has performed well against most of its major counterparts. Now the price could be heading to the major resistance zone at 126.00. This is just below the red line on the chart and as you can see there has been at least four major touches of that zone.

If the price does move beyond the red resistance zone the black downward sloping trendline could be the next important zone. The trendline has been in place since 2018 when the two wave peaks had been connected. If the price does move lower then the psychological 125.00 area could be a near term support level to look out for.

The indicators are looking positive as the price has moved higher. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are above the zero line. The Relative Strength Index is also looking positive and continues to hold above the 50 line. There is still space the move to the oversold area which is a positive sign.

Additional levels