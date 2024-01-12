EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The critical upside barrier is seen at the 160.00 mark

- EUR/JPY weakens amid the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- The cross maintains a positive outlook above the key EMA; RSI indicator stands in a bullish zone above the 50 midline.
- The key resistance level will emerge at 160.00; the initial support level is seen at 158.60.
The EUR/JPY cross trades on a softer note for the second consecutive day during the early European session on Friday. The risk-off mood due to a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosts the safe-haven currency like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a headwind for the EUR/JPY cross. The cross currently trades near 159.30, down 0.15% for the day.
Technically, EUR/JPY keeps the bullish vibe unchanged as the cross holds above the key 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart. The upward momentum is also supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) which stands above 50 midline, indicating the path of least resistance level is to the upside.
The key resistance level will emerge near a high of January 10 at the 160.00 psychological round mark. Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to the upper boundary of Bollinger Band at 160.62. Further north, the next upside barrier is seen near a high of December 1 at 161.77.
On the downside, the initial support level for EUR/JPY is seen near a high of January 4 at 158.60. The additional downside filter to watch is the 50-EMA at 158.25, followed by the 100-EMA at 157.82. A breach of this level will see a drop to the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 157.09.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|159.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.14
|Daily SMA50
|159.24
|Daily SMA100
|158.65
|Daily SMA200
|155.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.18
|Previous Daily Low
|159.38
|Previous Weekly High
|159
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.07
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|160.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|160.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
