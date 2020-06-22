EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA offers support so far

  • EUR/JPY met some contention in the 200-day SMA near 119.50.
  • A breach of the 200-day SMA should open the door to extra losses.

Following a brief test of new 4-week lows near 119.30, EUR/JPY has managed to regain some poise and is now back to the boundaries of 120.00 the figure.

If the 200-day SMA in the mid-119.00s is breached on a convincing mood, that should pave the way for a deeper pullback in the near-term. That said, there are interim supports at the 100-day and the 55-day SMAs at 118.72 and 118.24, respectively.

In the meantime, the buying bias is expected to return to the market above the 200-day SMA.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.85
Today Daily Change 74
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 119.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.72
Daily SMA50 118.24
Daily SMA100 118.77
Daily SMA200 119.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.22
Previous Daily Low 119.38
Previous Weekly High 122.12
Previous Weekly Low 119.38
Previous Monthly High 119.9
Previous Monthly Low 114.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.78

 

 

