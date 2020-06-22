EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA offers support so far

- EUR/JPY met some contention in the 200-day SMA near 119.50.
- A breach of the 200-day SMA should open the door to extra losses.
Following a brief test of new 4-week lows near 119.30, EUR/JPY has managed to regain some poise and is now back to the boundaries of 120.00 the figure.
If the 200-day SMA in the mid-119.00s is breached on a convincing mood, that should pave the way for a deeper pullback in the near-term. That said, there are interim supports at the 100-day and the 55-day SMAs at 118.72 and 118.24, respectively.
In the meantime, the buying bias is expected to return to the market above the 200-day SMA.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.85
|Today Daily Change
|74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|119.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.72
|Daily SMA50
|118.24
|Daily SMA100
|118.77
|Daily SMA200
|119.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.22
|Previous Daily Low
|119.38
|Previous Weekly High
|122.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.38
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
