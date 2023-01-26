  • EUR/JPY regains the 141.00 barrier following a drop to 140.90/85.
  • The loss of the key 200-day SMA should expose extra losses.

EUR/JPY now treads water in the 141.40 region after bottoming out in weekly lows near 140.80 earlier in the session on Thursday.

In case the downside accelerates, the next support of note emerges at the 200-day SMA, today at 140.80. A sustainable drop below the latter exposes extra weakness to, initially, the 138.00 neighbourhood.

The constructive outlook for EUR/JPY is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA for the time being.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 141.41
Today Daily Change 88
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 141.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.39
Daily SMA50 142.27
Daily SMA100 143.14
Daily SMA200 140.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.3
Previous Daily Low 140.76
Previous Weekly High 141.69
Previous Weekly Low 137.92
Previous Monthly High 146.73
Previous Monthly Low 138.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 143.79

 

 

