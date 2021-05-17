EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 133.00 area is just around the corner

EUR/JPY clinches new 2021 highs just below 133.00.

Further north of 133.00 comes in the 133.13 level.

EUR/JPY met some decent resistance after recording new YTD peaks in levels just shy of 133.00 the figure earlier in the session.

If the latter is cleared, then the buying impulse could push the cross to attempt a move to the September 2018 high at 133.13. Further gains remain likely while above the immediate support line (off the March lows) near 130.50. This area is also reinforced by the 50-day SMA, today at 130.46.

In the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 126.68 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart